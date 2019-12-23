46.2 F
Seahawks, with injuries in backfield, mulling reunion with Marshawn Lynch

By WWNR
The Seattle Seahawks, ravaged by injuries at running back, are considering a reunion with Marshawn Lynch, who plans to travel Monday to Seattle to discuss rejoining the team, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks from 2010 to 2015. The five-time Pro Bowler played for the Oakland Raiders each of the past two seasons before reportedly retiring this past April.

It is unclear if Lynch officially filed retirement paperwork with the league, but he has not been linked with any team this season.

Despite Lynch’s time away from the NFL, the Seahawks (11-4) are desperate for help at running back as they prepare for their showdown next Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) in a game that will determine the NFC West champion.

The Seahawks fear that starting running back Chris Carson suffered a season-ending hip injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle also is without backup running backs C.J. Prosise (arm) and Rashaad Penny (knee), who are both out for the rest of the season.

NFL Network also reported Monday that Robert Turbin, another former Seattle running back, also is expected to meet with Seahawks in the near future to discuss a return.

Lynch, 33, rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games with the Raiders last season. He eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in four consecutive seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2014 and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014.



