34.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:20am

Sean Hannity: Impeachment ‘one of the biggest and single most embarrassing Democratic blunders of all time’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sean Hannity celebrated the winding down of the Senate impeachment trial Friday, thanking Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for voting with their fellow Republicans against new witnesses and declaring the entire trial the “single most embarrassing blunder of all time.”

“The country can now hopefully finally move on from this fact-free partisan impeachment sham that will go down in history as one of the biggest and single most embarrassing Democratic blunders of all time,” Hannity said on his television program. “Now, this three year long, never-ending temper tantrum, it will be over Wednesday. The damage to the country, as of tonight, incalculable.”

DEMS WORK TO DRAW OUT IMPEACHMENT FINALE, POTENTIALLY PUSHING FINAL VOTE INTO NEXT WEEK

Hannity called out Democrats for their lack of legislative accomplishments and blamed it on their hatred for President Trump.

“They failed at what was the latest coup attempt, all while they have not lifted a single finger at all to help you … the American people. They didn’t create a single job. They didn’t make us any more safe, more secure and prosperous. They have dragged this out, being their usual immature selves,” Hannity said. “Clearly, their hatred of President Trump now surpasses their desire to do anything for the American people, as evidenced by the last three years.”

“This is actually a sad and a very dangerous chapter we are closing in this country’s history,” Hannity added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The host then addressed Alexander and Murkowski.

“Senators, thank you. Thank you for standing for the American people. Thank you for standing for truth and facts and fairness,” Hannity said. “Thank you for standing against what is a rage-fueled partisan witch hunt. Thank you for standing for our constitution.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Sean Hannity: Impeachment ‘one of the biggest and single most embarrassing Democratic blunders of all time’

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity celebrated the winding down of the Senate impeachment trial Friday, thanking Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for voting...
Read more

Democracy 2020 Digest: Bloomberg, who gave big to DNC, gets controversial boost from party

News WWNR -
0
The Democratic National Committee on Friday unveiled new criteria for candidates to qualify for the Feb. 19 presidential nomination debate in Nevada -- including a big change...
Read more

Paul Krugman admits economy doing ‘pretty well’ after predicting Trump would lead to global recession

News WWNR -
0
Voters credit Trump for record economy: Fox News poll1 Empire Group’s John Burnett, Capitalist Pig hedge fund’s Jonathan Hoenig, Heritage Foundation economist and...
Read more

Stuart Varney: Poll trashes narrative that America under President Trump is ‘unhappy, bigoted’

News WWNR -
0
Fox Business host Stuart Varney argued that a narrative from "Democrats and the media" that Americans are "unhappy, bigoted, stupid and bad" has...
Read more

U.S. candidate Bloomberg spent $200 million of own wealth on presidential bid in 2019

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks about his gun policy agenda in Aurora, Colorado, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Democracy 2020 Digest: Bloomberg, who gave big to DNC, gets controversial boost from party

WWNR -
0
The Democratic National Committee on Friday unveiled new criteria for candidates to qualify for the Feb. 19 presidential nomination debate in Nevada -- including a big change...
Read more
News

Paul Krugman admits economy doing ‘pretty well’ after predicting Trump would lead to global recession

WWNR -
0
Voters credit Trump for record economy: Fox News poll1 Empire Group’s John Burnett, Capitalist Pig hedge fund’s Jonathan Hoenig, Heritage Foundation economist and...
Read more
News

Stuart Varney: Poll trashes narrative that America under President Trump is ‘unhappy, bigoted’

WWNR -
0
Fox Business host Stuart Varney argued that a narrative from "Democrats and the media" that Americans are "unhappy, bigoted, stupid and bad" has...
Read more
News

U.S. candidate Bloomberg spent $200 million of own wealth on presidential bid in 2019

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks about his gun policy agenda in Aurora, Colorado, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File...
Read more
News

Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday had killed more...
Read more
News

Two in custody after Mar-a-Lago security breach

WWNR -
0
Two people were arrested in South Florida Friday after breaching security checkpoints around President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, police say.The U.S....
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap