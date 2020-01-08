32.3 F
Sean Hannity on Iran missile attack in Iraq: ‘There is a massive price to pay … They’re going to get hit hard’

By WWNR
Sean Hannity reacted Tuesday night to Iran launching ballistic missiles at U.S. military forces in Iraq, saying there’s a “massive price to pay” for Iran’s retaliation.

“I have talked to one high ranking source, only one within the Defense Department … that believes almost if not all of these missiles may have missed their targets,” Hannity said. “That wouldn’t be an accident.”

Iran fired as many as 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq, targeting U.S. military and coalition forces.

Hannity pointed out that while some may want to blame President Trump for Tehran’s response to the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Iran has a history of provocation.

“Now, the mullahs have escalated tonight, the conflict in a major way. This is their doing,” Hannity said. “For example, they’re the ones that shot down the drone. They’re the ones that have tried to stop the free flow of oil, the lifeblood of our economy back at market prices. And they’re the ones that also have been after America now since 1979.”

“Under the guidance of their top terrorist, Iran has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans,” Hannity added. “But now, evil Soleimani is dead.”

The host predicted a swift and strong response to Iran from the U.S., saying that American’s have learned how “stupid” their leaders really are.

“There is a massive price to pay. You don’t get to do what they did tonight,” Hannity warned. “They’re going to get hit hard.”

“Their hostility will now be met with the full force of the greatest, most advanced, most sophisticated military this world has ever seen,” Hannity said.

Frank Miles contributed to this report.



