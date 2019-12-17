Sean Hannity slams ‘lying, deceiving’ Comey: ‘He’s formed the very basis of the Russia hoax’

Sean Hannity reacted to former FBI director James Comey‘s “Fox News Sunday” appearance by criticizing him for starting the Russia investigation and accusing him of continuously telling “lies.”

“[Comey’s] been lying, deceiving, he’s formed the very basis of the Russia hoax,” Hannity said on his television program. “What we now know, everything we reported two and a half years has been dead-on accurate.”

COMEY ADMITS ERROR IN DEFENSE OF FBI’S FISA PROCESS AFTER IG REPORT: ‘I WAS WRONG’

“In the fall of 2016, Comey signed off on the very first FISA warrant application against Trump campaign associate Carter Page,” Hannity said. “Ultimately, he swore that the material provided was true and accurate on the top of a FISA application that says verified, it was unverifiable.”

“The overwhelming majority of information was Hillary Clinton’s dirty Russian dossier,” Hannity added. “And that was the first of many repulsive lies.”

On Sunday, Comey downplayed the role of Steele’s information on in obtaining the FISA warrant against Page, claiming that it was “not a huge part of the presentation to the court,” but part of the information included in the warrant application.

He insisted that he and Horowitz “weren’t saying different things” about Steele’s significance, but host Chris Wallace then read Horowitz’s words, which said Steele’s information “played a central and essential role” in establishing probable cause.

“Comey knew the dirty dossier was garbage. He knows full of unverifiable rumors and speculation,” Hannity said. “He was warned multiple times.”

The host ripped Comey for his role in the Russia investigation saying he had an adverse effect on people like Michael Flynn and Carter Page.

“Make no mistake,” Hannity said, “there is a very real human cost to all of these lies.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.