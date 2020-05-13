46.4 F
Sean Hannity torches Pelosi and Democrats stimulus proposal: ‘She’s playing politics, exploiting a crisis’

Hannity: Nancy Pelosi has no shame

Instead of seriously working to make our country a better place and help Americans recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Speaker Pelosi is playing politics and exploiting a crisis.

Sean Hannity took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the House Democrats latest coronavirus stimulus proposal Tuesday, accusing them of trying to exploit the pandemic.

“For weeks [Pelosi] and her Democratic colleagues, they’ve been totally, completely missing in action, sheltering in multi-million dollar mansions and gated communities in place,” Hannity said on his television program. “As it turns out, they were busy behind closed doors completing, get this, a 347,000-word wish list filled with $3 trillion in more spending.

“Now, despite calling it a COVID relief bill, well, much of the proposal has absolutely zero to do with the ongoing pandemic,” Hannity said. “In other words, they are treating the coronavirus like it’s Christmas morning … They kept workers and hospital workers and business small and large, waiting for the first stimulus bill.”

Hannity highlighting his issues with the proposal, including what he described as a bailout of wasteful Democrat-run states.

“Your hard-earned tax dollars, roughly $10,000 per U.S. citizen, will now be used to pay off mostly New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois and all their waste, fraud and abuse,” Hannity said. “This includes unfunded pensions. This includes their reckless entitlement programs. This includes state governments that love wasting money after they tax their states and chase everybody out of their states.”

The host accused Pelosi of “having no shame” by proposing the legislation.

“The Democratic Socialist Party has no shame. Never let a serious crisis go to waste because you get things done you never dreamed you could have happened,” Hannity said. “All they want to do is become obstacles… They’re not helping people recover from the pandemic. She’s playing politics, exploiting a crisis while she’s been missing in action pretty much the whole time.”



