Search Continues For Suspect In Shooting Of WV State Trooper In Raleigh County.

Midway, WV – (WWNR) – West Virginia State Police continue the search for the suspect in the shooting of a trooper in Raleigh County.

The shooting happened around 9:22am Monday during a traffic stop near the Dollar General store in Midway. The suspect, identified as Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, allegedly pulled a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the female trooper in the elbow. O’Brien then fled the scene in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle was recovered in the Coal City Road area around 1:30pm Monday afternoon. O’Brien remains at large. Several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.

The name of the trooper who was shot or her condition have not been released. Reports indicate her injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone with information on O’Brien’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.