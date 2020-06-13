50.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, June 13, 2020 7:52am

Seattle man, 70, beats coronavirus — then gets $1.1M hospital bill, report says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Coronavirus nearly killed Michael Flor.

After he got out of the hospital following a 62-day stay, the bill he received nearly killed him too.

“I opened it and said, ‘Holy (expletive)!,” the Washington state resident recalled, according to the Seattle Times.

The 181-page bill came with a total charge of $1.1 million, the report said.

WSJ REPORT HIGHLIGHTS HOW NEW YORK’S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE MADE PANDEMIC WORSE

Fortunately, because the 70-year-old man is covered by insurance, including Medicare, he will likely have to pay only a small portion of the tab.

In fact, because he suffered from the coronavirus, he might not have to pay anything at all, the Times reported.

Among the charges, according to the newspaper:

$408,912 – for 42 days in an intensive care unit (ICU) room that was special equipped as an isolation chamber because of the contagious nature of the virus.

$100,000 – for treatment as his heart, kidney and lungs all nearly failed during his stay.

$82,215 – for 29 days of ventilator use.

The prices, however, are typically far higher in the U.S. than in other wealthy countries, the Los Angeles Times noted last September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I feel guilty about surviving,” Flor told the Seattle paper. “There’s a sense of ‘Why me? Why did I deserve all this?’ Looking at the incredible cost of it all definitely adds to that survivor’s guilt.”

“I feel guilty about surviving. There’s a sense of ‘Why me? Why did I deserve all this?’ Looking at the incredible cost of it all definitely adds to that survivor’s guilt.”

— Michael Flor, coronavirus survivor

Flor said much of the guilt stems from knowing that taxpayers and other insurance customers will contribute to the cost of keeping him alive.

“It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I’d say that’s money well-spent,” he says. “But I also know I might be the only one saying that.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Tucker Carlson: Don’t destroy America’s history and shared heritage

News WWNR -
0
On Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., added language to the annual defense funding bill. Warren’s amendment would order the Pentagon to rename all...
Read more

Seattle man, 70, beats coronavirus — then gets $1.1M hospital bill, report says

News WWNR -
0
Coronavirus nearly killed Michael Flor.After he got out of the hospital following a 62-day stay, the bill he received nearly killed him too.“I...
Read more

Reince Priebus wants lots of Trump-Biden debates: ‘President is going to eat up Joe Biden’

News WWNR -
0
The Trump 2020 Campaign should push for more presidential debates than just three when it comes time for President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe...
Read more

Trump moves Oklahoma political rally date from African-American holiday: tweet

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo/File...
Read more

10 Florida SWAT officers quit unit over ‘political climate’: report

News WWNR -
0
Ten members of a police SWAT team in a South Florida city quit the unit this week, concerned about “today’s political climate” and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tucker Carlson: Don’t destroy America’s history and shared heritage

WWNR -
0
On Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., added language to the annual defense funding bill. Warren’s amendment would order the Pentagon to rename all...
Read more
News

Reince Priebus wants lots of Trump-Biden debates: ‘President is going to eat up Joe Biden’

WWNR -
0
The Trump 2020 Campaign should push for more presidential debates than just three when it comes time for President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe...
Read more
News

Trump moves Oklahoma political rally date from African-American holiday: tweet

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo/File...
Read more
News

10 Florida SWAT officers quit unit over ‘political climate’: report

WWNR -
0
Ten members of a police SWAT team in a South Florida city quit the unit this week, concerned about “today’s political climate” and...
Read more
News

Venezuela top court names new electoral council, opposition defiant

WWNR -
0
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s supreme court on Friday named new leaders to the national electoral council that will oversee parliamentary elections later this...
Read more
News

Chinese military officer arrested while allegedly trying to steal US medical research

WWNR -
0
A Chinese military officer was caught trying to leave California with university research materials this week, after allegedly lying on an application to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap