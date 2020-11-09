55.4 F
Beckley
Monday, November 9, 2020 2:39am

Seattle man fatally shot near Biden celebration rally: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday after spending part of the night celebrating Joe Biden’s win over President Trump, a report said.

CRUZ SAYS TRUMP HAS A PATH TO VICTORY

MarQuies Demone Patterson, the father of two children, was shot near Cal Anderson Park in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Seattle Times reported. Police reportedly said there is no evidence the shooting was politically motivated.

KING 5 reported hundreds of people showed up to celebrate Biden’s victory over Trump and police described the event as an impromptu block party. There have been no arrests.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patterson’s mother told the paper the rally was festive and her son “just wanted to go out and show his respect for the new president and the vice president.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Seattle man fatally shot near Biden celebration rally: report

News WWNR -
0
A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday after spending part of the night celebrating Joe Biden’s win over President Trump, a report...
Read more

NYC health commissioner cheers Biden celebrations, day later brings down hammer on New York

News WWNR -
0
New York City Health Committee Chair Mark D. Levine on Saturday cheered a large crowd of New Yorkers celebrating Joe Biden’s presidential victory,...
Read more

South Dakota Gov. Noem: Al Gore got his day in court — Trump deserves the same consideration

News WWNR -
0
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem urged the country to “afford the 70.6 million Americans that voted for President Trump the same consideration" provided to former vice...
Read more

Biden’s first move as president-elect? Mask mandate for all. Here’s how he plans on doing it.

News WWNR -
0
One of Joe Biden's first priorities as president-elect will be implementing mask mandates nationwide by working with governors. The future 46th president, however,...
Read more

Democrat Spanberger wins reelection in tight House race in Virginia

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) has defeated Republican challenger and House delegate Nick Freitas Sunday, winning re-election to represent Virginia's 7th congressional district.GRAHAM: IF GOP DOESN'T FIGHT,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NYC health commissioner cheers Biden celebrations, day later brings down hammer on New York

WWNR -
0
New York City Health Committee Chair Mark D. Levine on Saturday cheered a large crowd of New Yorkers celebrating Joe Biden’s presidential victory,...
Read more
News

South Dakota Gov. Noem: Al Gore got his day in court — Trump deserves the same consideration

WWNR -
0
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem urged the country to “afford the 70.6 million Americans that voted for President Trump the same consideration" provided to former vice...
Read more
News

Biden’s first move as president-elect? Mask mandate for all. Here’s how he plans on doing it.

WWNR -
0
One of Joe Biden's first priorities as president-elect will be implementing mask mandates nationwide by working with governors. The future 46th president, however,...
Read more
News

Democrat Spanberger wins reelection in tight House race in Virginia

WWNR -
0
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) has defeated Republican challenger and House delegate Nick Freitas Sunday, winning re-election to represent Virginia's 7th congressional district.GRAHAM: IF GOP DOESN'T FIGHT,...
Read more
News

Miami Dolphins without five assistant coaches due to COVID-19 protocols

WWNR -
0
The Miami Dolphins will be without five assistant coaches in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.One...
Read more
News

‘Wonder Woman’ star Lynda Carter celebrates Kamala Harris’ win on 45th anniversary of the show

WWNR -
0
“Wonder Woman” actress Lynda Carter shared a congratulatory note to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on a special day for fans of the superhero...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap