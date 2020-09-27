58 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 27, 2020 5:54am

Seattle police arrest 10 for assaulting cops, smashing windows, setting fires

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Seattle police made at least 10 arrests Saturday evening when Breonna Taylor protests devolved into chaos and violence as demonstrators set fires and damaged property and allegedly committed assaults in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Protesters broke windows and left anti-police graffiti while they marched from Cal Anderson Park through the streets.

Officers arrested the protesters for alleged assault, property damage and failure to disperse, the department wrote on Twitter.

The Seattle Fire Department was able to extinguish several dumpster fires and police issued a dispersal order around 7:30 p.m. PT.

“The group refused to follow the order,” the department said in a release. “As officers moved forward individuals in the crowd began throwing rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers. Police then used blast balls to move the crowd to a safe distance.”

SEATTLE COP PUT ON LEAVE AFTER APPEARING TO ROLL BIKE OVER PROTESTER 

Police made seven arrests in downtown Seattle Saturday evening after a protest turned violent and chaotic. 

Police made seven arrests in downtown Seattle Saturday evening after a protest turned violent and chaotic. 
(Seattle Police Department)

Vandals also reportedly damaged parts of nearby Seattle University, Q13 FOX in Seattle reported.

BREONNA TAYLOR ARREST: SEATTLE OFFICER STRUCK IN HEAD WITH BASEBALL BAT; POLICE ARREST 13 

The protests occurred in the area of the experimental former Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) that was cleared out after two deadly shootings nearby this summer.

“Defund the police” efforts in the city led to the departure of police Chief Carmen Best earlier this month and prompted the city council to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of millions of dollars in police budget cuts.

Seattle has been a center of protest since the May 25 police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tensions between police and protesters flared again Wednesday after the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Louisville, Ky.

One police officer was struck in the head with a metal baseball bat and others dodged explosives from protesters Wednesday before 13 arrests were made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protests also erupted across the country when it was announced no officer would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment after bullets entered a neighboring home during a March drug raid.



Source link

Recent Articles

Seattle police arrest 10 for assaulting cops, smashing windows, setting fires

News WWNR -
0
Seattle police made at least 10 arrests Saturday evening when Breonna Taylor protests devolved into chaos and violence as demonstrators set fires and damaged property...
Read more

Are the Charlos elite champions? Who has the edge in Taylor-Ramirez?

News WWNR -
0
Jermall Charlo defended his WBC middleweight world title Saturday with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and solidified his place as...
Read more

Live updates: Supreme Court battle begins as Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court after Ginsburg's death on...
Read more

Mike Tyson, 54, says his 2020 vote will be the first of his life

News WWNR -
0
Mike Tyson has a lot more on his mind than just an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.Tyson tweeted last week that he...
Read more

Ravens to allow family members of players, coaches and front office staff into stadium for Chiefs game

News WWNR -
0
The Baltimore Ravens will have fans in the stands Monday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs for the third game of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Are the Charlos elite champions? Who has the edge in Taylor-Ramirez?

WWNR -
0
Jermall Charlo defended his WBC middleweight world title Saturday with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and solidified his place as...
Read more
News

Live updates: Supreme Court battle begins as Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court after Ginsburg's death on...
Read more
News

Mike Tyson, 54, says his 2020 vote will be the first of his life

WWNR -
0
Mike Tyson has a lot more on his mind than just an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.Tyson tweeted last week that he...
Read more
News

Ravens to allow family members of players, coaches and front office staff into stadium for Chiefs game

WWNR -
0
The Baltimore Ravens will have fans in the stands Monday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs for the third game of...
Read more
News

Loeffler pushes back after Schumer says ‘no precedent’ for confirming SCOTUS pick between July and Election Day

WWNR -
0
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has pushed back against a claim by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that there was “no precedent” for confirming...
Read more
News

Could Democrats still stop the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett?

WWNR -
0
President Trump's announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court adds to furious debate, with the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap