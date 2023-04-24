Second Shooting in East Beckley Leaves 3 shot.

Beckley, WV – Another shooting in East Beckley over the weekend leaves 3 injured and may be related to a homicide in the same area last week.



According to a release from the Beckley Police Department. “On Saturday, April 22, 2023, at approximately 8:30p.m., officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Sheridan Avenue in the area of 7th Street. The responding officers located two vehicles that had been in a collision. One vehicle was off the roadway in a ditch and (3) three black male gunshot victims were located outside of this vehicle. The remaining vehicle was unoccupied but based on witness statements; (3) three black males were seen running from the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.”

“Multiple firearms of varying makes, models, calibers and approximately one-hundred fired cartridge casings were recovered about the vehicles and roadway. The evidence suggests that occupants from both vehicles were firing at the oncoming vehicle.”

“All victims were taken to a local hospital where one male (26-years old) was treated for non-life threatening injuries and the two remaining victim’s (ages 23 and 26) were transferred to a Charleston area hospital where they remain in critical condition.”

“Detectives are investigating the possibility that this shooting is directly related to the homicide of MALIQUE MEDLEY that occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023 on Scott Avenue.”

“Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.CrimeStoppersWV.com. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.”

“No additional information will be released at this time due to this being an active investigation. No arrests have been made.”