Secretary of State Kris Warner Rolls Out Online Sample Ballot Tool Ahead of November General Election



Charleston, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner has launched the 2026 General Election Sample Ballot Lookup Tool, giving voters an easy way to preview their ballot before heading to the polls on November 3.

The online tool allows voters to enter their first name, last name, date of birth, and home county to view the list of contests that will appear on their official ballot. Users can also print their sample ballot to review their choices in advance and bring it with them as a reference on Election Day.

Secretary Warner says the tool is designed to help voters feel prepared and confident.

“The sample ballot lookup tool is a resource that helps prepare voters for Election Day. Reviewing your sample ballot in advance can help you feel more confident and prepared when you enter the polls,” Warner said.

Voters can also access sample ballots from all 55 counties through the Secretary of State’s website.

Warner reminds West Virginians that Tuesday, October 13, is the deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information. Early in‑person voting begins October 21 and continues through October 31.

More information about the November 3 General Election — including photo ID requirements, absentee voting, and key deadlines — is available at GoVoteWV.com.