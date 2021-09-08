Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,490 New WV Business Registrations for August 2021

Charleston, WV –(WWNR) The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,490 new businesses statewide during the month of August 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Pendleton County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 12 new businesses, a 2.51% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Hancock, Pleasants, Summers and Wirt counties also had notable growth during the month. A total of 23 new business entities registered in Hancock County in August 2021. In Pleasants County, five businesses registered. Summers County saw 14 new business registrations and Wirt County registered three new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.



Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of August were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 126 businesses in August 2021. Berkeley County reported 99 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 80 businesses registered. Raleigh County saw 53 new businesses register with Cabell County totaling 51 registrations for the month. Statewide, West Virginia registered 16,154 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from September 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.28% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.