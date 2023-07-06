Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 841 New WV Business Registrations for June of 2023

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 841 new businesses statewide during the month of June according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through June with a total of four new business registrations, a 2.06% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Jefferson, Wayne, Logan and Calhoun Counties also experienced notable growth during the month. A total of 62 new business entities were registered in Jefferson County in June of 2023. Wayne County successfully registered 15 businesses. Logan County reported 16 registrations for the month and Calhoun County registered three new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office. Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for June were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 87 businesses while Berkeley County reported 72 new registrations. Monongalia County had 65 businesses register. Jefferson County registered 62 new businesses while Cabell County totaled 45 new registrations for the month. Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,229 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Jefferson County led all 55 counties with a 19.34% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.