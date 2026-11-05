Secretary of State Unveils Logo for West Virginia Office of Entrepreneurship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner has unveiled the official logo for the West Virginia Office of Entrepreneurship, a new state initiative focused on supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The logo was developed with input from entrepreneurs, designers and community members from across the state, who submitted ideas to help create the office’s visual identity.

Warner said one of the most common themes in the submissions was a gear, which was incorporated into the final design as a symbol of momentum, hard work and innovation.

“The gear represents the grit and determination of West Virginia entrepreneurs who are turning ideas into reality every single day,” Warner said.

The design also incorporates the seal of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office within the gear, linking the new office’s mission to the state’s history and heritage.

According to state officials, several symbols within the logo reflect key aspects of West Virginia’s identity. A farmer represents growth, a miner symbolizes hard work, and a boulder reflects the resilience and determination that have shaped the state.

West Virginia Office of Entrepreneurship Coordinator Lesli Taylor said the elements combine to tell a broader story about the state and its business community.

“Together, these symbols tell a story of hard work, resilience, opportunity and progress,” Taylor said.

The West Virginia Office of Entrepreneurship launched in July and serves as a resource for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The office is intended to bridge the gap between government requirements and the needs of the private sector, helping support new business development and long-term growth.

More information about the West Virginia Office of Entrepreneurship is available through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.