Secretary Warner Announces Voter Registration Update Ahead of November General Election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Secretary of State Kris Warner announced today that 17,872 West Virginians have registered to vote since the May 12, 2026 Primary Election, bringing the state’s total number of registered voters to 1,210,297 ahead of the November 3 General Election.

The voter registration deadline for the General Election was Tuesday, October 13.

Registration totals are categorized by political affiliation, including the five recognized political parties — Republican, Democratic, Mountain, Libertarian, and Constitution — as well as “No Party” and “Other.” “No Party” refers to voters who do not affiliate with any party, while “Other” includes voters who listed a party not formally recognized by the state.

Voter Registration Totals by Party

Republican: 527,532

527,532 Democratic: 326,697

326,697 Mountain: 2,810

2,810 Libertarian: 10,876

10,876 Constitution: 289

289 No Party Affiliation: 307,373

307,373 Other: 34,720

A full breakdown of voter registration totals by county is available at GoVoteWV.com.

Secretary Warner said the continued growth in voter registration reflects strong civic engagement across the state.

“It’s encouraging to see West Virginians taking an active role in our constitutional republic,” Warner said. “Whether registering to vote for the first time or keeping their voter information up to date, civic engagement is important. We all play a part in ensuring our elections are secure, transparent, and fair.”

Early Voting Begins October 21

Early voting for the November 3 General Election runs Wednesday, October 21 through Saturday, October 31.

This year marks the first statewide General Election in which voters must present photo identification under West Virginia’s new voter ID law. Acceptable forms of ID include:

West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued ID

Driver’s license from another state

U.S. passport or passport card

Government-issued employee photo ID

Photo student ID from a WV high school or WV higher education institution

U.S. military photo ID

Photo voter registration card issued by a WV county clerk or the Secretary of State

Non-photo DMV-issued ID for voters who affirm membership in a religious community prohibiting photography

State law provides certain exceptions to the voter ID requirement. Full details can be found in W.Va. Code §3‑1‑34 and §3‑2‑10(g‑i).

Voters can learn more about ID requirements, find early voting locations, and review sample ballots at GoVoteWV.com.