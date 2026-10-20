Secretary Warner Outlines Write‑In Vote Procedures Ahead of Election Night and Canvass

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With eight Certified Write‑In Candidates on the ballot for West Virginia’s 2026 General Election — including one federal race and seven legislative contests — Secretary of State Kris Warner is reminding voters, county officials, and the media how write‑in votes will be tallied and reported on election night and during the post‑election canvass.

Certified Write‑In Candidates must have filed by the September 15 deadline, and only votes cast for those certified individuals can be counted. Any write‑in vote for an uncertified person must be disregarded under state law.

West Virginia counties use a mix of electronic ballot‑marking devices and hand‑marked paper ballots. For machine‑marked ballots, voters type the candidate’s name on the touchscreen, and the name prints onto the paper ballot. For hand‑marked ballots, voters must fill the write‑in oval and print the candidate’s name — though state law allows the name to be written anywhere on the ballot if no write‑in space is provided.

Because write‑in votes can be cast in different ways, not all write‑in votes are tallied electronically. Machine‑marked write‑ins can be reviewed through electronic reports or ballot images, while hand‑marked ballots require manual inspection by county officials to determine voter intent. Under W. Va. Code § 3‑4A‑27, all ballots containing write‑ins must be manually tallied and included in the unofficial election‑night results.

Warner emphasized that write‑in votes often take longer to count because voting machines cannot interpret variations in spelling or abbreviations. For example, a vote for “J. Smith” or “John Smyth” may be counted if officials can reasonably determine the voter intended to support Certified Write‑In Candidate “John Smith.”

Unofficial write‑in totals will be available only from county clerks on election night, as counties complete their manual tallies.

After Election Day, all ballots are secured for the Monday canvass, where Boards of Canvassers review ballots not counted on election night — including valid absentee‑by‑mail ballots received after Election Day and provisional ballots. Any additional write‑in votes identified during canvass are added to the unofficial totals before results are declared. After a 48‑hour waiting period, counties may certify their results and transmit official records to the Secretary of State’s Office for publication.

Due to increased public and media interest in write‑in candidates this year, the Secretary of State’s Office is directing reporters and voters to the County Clerk Directory at GoVoteWV.com for election‑night write‑in totals and other unofficial results.