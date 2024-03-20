Secretary Warner presents Summers County Comprehensive with the prestigious Jennings Randolph Award

Charleston, W.Va – On Tuesday, March 19, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner traveled to Summers County to present Summers County Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) with the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement. Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools must lead a student effort to register to vote at least 85% of their eligible senior class. SCCHS is one of only 26 schools in the state that have received this prestigious recognition for the 2023-24 school year.Created by the WV Secretary of State’s Office in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award commemorates our late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.