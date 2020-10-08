65.6 F
See the texts: Inside the Cal Cunningham messages that led to affair scandal

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham’s apparent lead in North Carolina’s Senate race could be in danger after the publication of some steamy texts between Cunningham and a married woman led to revelations of an alleged affair.

ARMY RESERVE INVESTIGATING NC’S CUNNINGHAM AFTER STEAMY TEXT MESSAGES SURFACE: REPORT

Cunningham has dodged questions about his relationship with Arlene Guzman Todd, the wife of an Army veteran. This week, Guzman Todd told the Associated Press their affair included physical encounters as recently as July.

In texts, which were obtained by Fox News, Guzman Todd and Cunningham planned a private meetup.

SEE TEXTS BETWEEN CAL CUNNINGHAM AND ARLENE GUZMAN TODD:

“Hey!! And you are historically sexy,” Cunningham wrote. “Every day and night.”

“When can I see you? I want to kiss you,” Guzman Todd wrote.

“And I kiss back,” Cunningham responded. “A lot.”

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham speaks during a televised debate with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool, file)

“Get away for a night soon,” she said, as seen in the texts. “The longer we wait the crazier fall schedules will get. In the spirit of the ‘I like what I like’ quote on your adorable video, I operate under the ‘I want what I want’… approach and I want a night with you.”

“Sounds wonderful – I want that,” Cunningham said.

In a later text, Guzman Todd wrote, “Pick a day, city, make up an excuse for the fam, ditch a staffer, starch your white shirt, and be ready to kiss a lot.”

Fox News also obtained texts between Guzman Todd and a friend about the affair. Guzman Todd denigrates Cunningham’s wife, Elizabeth Cunningham, and talks about her husband Jeremy Todd, who has called on Cunningham to drop out of the race.

SEE TEXTS BETWEEN ARLENE GUZMAN TODD AND FRIEND (WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE):

“He’s not even cute enough for me. It’s the power I’m attracted to,” Guzman Todd writes. “But it’s … dumb.”

“I’m like a convalescent hospital for broken men,” she continues. “Make them feel better to be with a hot woman. And then they disappear.”

According to the texts, Guzman Todd frets about not hearing from Cunningham and tells her friend she used to “hear from him almost every day.”

“Lol … I’m just going to send his opponent his naked photos,” Guzman Todd wrote. “That will teach him.”

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



