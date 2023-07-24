Seeing results in increased paving, WVDOH is training more crews

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is seeing results in paving more miles in all 10 WVDOH districts by using its own crews in addition to contract paving.



In 2022, state forces paved 349 miles of roadway totaling $44.9 million, averaging $128,547 per mile compared to 88 paved miles of contract paving totaling $63.7 million which averages $728,814 per mile.



Through the first six months of 2023, state forces paved 48 miles of roadway totaling $7.4 million, averaging $154,354 per mile. Contract paving completed in the first six months of 2023 totaled 105 paved miles equaling $34.9 million, which averages to $333,923 per mile.



The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) continues to emphasize safety and education as it trains WVDOH employees on maintenance equipment.



Recently, a group of WVDOH workers within heavy maintenance in District 6 completed training on a WVDOH paver. WVDOH began paver training in 2020 when new pavers were purchased and 49 WVDOH employees around the state have learned the equipment since.