Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks out on impeachment resolution on ‘Fox News @ Night.’
Sen. Blackburn: House Democrats only holding vote on impeachment because of backlash
Rep. Adam Smith mocked for flip-flop on Pelosi strategy; Trump Jr. cites ‘BS’ from Dems’ ‘lunatic fringe’
U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., became the target of social media trolls and other critics – including Donald Trump Jr. – on Thursday...
Some on the right dissenting from Trump’s approach to Iran
Iran is one of those thorny issues that has cracked the usually rock-solid support for President Trump among conservatives and Republicans.There’s nothing resembling...
Boeing employees’ internal emails mocked 737 Max’s safety
Boeing employees knowingly misled the Federal Aviation Administration, mocked the “clowns” and "monkeys” who designed the troubled Boeing 737 MAX and said they'd...
U.S. State Dept. approves sale of 12 F-35 jets to Singapore
FILE PHOTO: A F-35B Lightning II aircraft is launched aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, September 27, 2018. Mass Communication...
