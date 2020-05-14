59 F
Beckley
Thursday, May 14, 2020

Sen. Burr steps aside as Intelligence Committee chairman amid stock sale investigation

Report: Federal agents seize Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was reportedly forced to surrender his cellphone to federal agents as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into stock trades he made in the early days of the coronavirus crisis.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr has stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee amid an investigation into his stock sales during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the development in a brief statement Thursday:

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation. We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”

The move comes after federal agents on Wednesday served a search warrant to Sen. Burr, R-N.C., at his Washington-area home.

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation confirmed to Fox News that FBI agents served the warrant and confiscated the senator’s cellphone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 



