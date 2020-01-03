52.4 F
Beckley
Friday, January 3, 2020 6:57pm

Sen. Chris Murphy condemns Soleimani airstrike days after claiming ‘no one fears’ US during embassy assault

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


<br>

President Trump speaks after the U.S killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized  President Trump‘s order that led to the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani Thursday, appearing to contradict his own rhetoric following the Iran-backed militia assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?” Murphy tweeted.

WASHINGTON POST BLASTED FOR REFERRING TO QASSIM SOLEIMANI AS IRAN’S ‘MOST REVERED MILITARY LEADER’

https://www.foxnews.com/

Appearing on CNN Friday, Murphy claimed that the actions taken by the Trump administration “seem disproportionate to the threat” posed by Soleimani, and expressed his fear that Americans, including top political and military figures, are now more in danger because of the escalation.

However, the Democratic senator struck a different tone on Tuesday following the violence at the embassy.

“The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable,” Murphy tweeted. “Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace.”

https://www.foxnews.com/

He was even confronted about the inconsistent rhetoric by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“What do you say to critics who say, ‘Look, before the attack, you said the president is insufficiently projecting American strength. And then he carries out this strike and you fault him for that?'” Tapper asked.

“Well, our policy in the Middle East has been an embarrassment. It has made us weak,” Murphy responded. “The fact that none of our allies can trust us, that the president changes his mind every day on how many troops we’re going to have in Syria, that he welches on promises that America has made to countries in the region and throughout the world. All of our policy in the Middle East has made us weaker. That doesn’t justify the assassination of the leader of a foreign country that ultimately makes us less safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, “I may counsel my kids to stand up to bullies, that doesn’t mean I’m suggesting that they kill the people that are threatening them. In this case, it may be — it is likely that the assassination of Qassem Soleimani ultimately will lead to war with Iran. It will make the United States less safe. So I, of course, think that the president has taken grave missteps in the region, but this is likely an overcorrection for lots of mistakes that mounted over the time that he’s been in office.”

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Sen. Chris Murphy condemns Soleimani airstrike days after claiming ‘no one fears’ US during embassy assault

News WWNR -
0
<br>President Trump speaks after the U.S killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized  President Trump's order that led to the death of Iranian...
Read more

Trump says Soleimani was planning ‘imminent and sinister attacks,’ defends airstrike

News WWNR -
0
President Trump accused Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani of planning “imminent and sinister attacks” in his first televised remarks since the deadly airstrike that killed...
Read more

U.S. Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump’s strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald...
Read more

‘Bible Memory Man’ shares 3 tips for memorizing Scripture in 2020

News WWNR -
0
As prominent Christian leaders and ministries declare 2020 the "Year of the Bible," more people are looking to the Good Book for answers.Tom...
Read more

Players, refs to wear black band on uniforms to honor former commissioner David Stern

News WWNR -
0
NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms for the rest of the season to honor former commissioner...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump says Soleimani was planning ‘imminent and sinister attacks,’ defends airstrike

WWNR -
0
President Trump accused Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani of planning “imminent and sinister attacks” in his first televised remarks since the deadly airstrike that killed...
Read more
News

U.S. Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump’s strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald...
Read more
News

‘Bible Memory Man’ shares 3 tips for memorizing Scripture in 2020

WWNR -
0
As prominent Christian leaders and ministries declare 2020 the "Year of the Bible," more people are looking to the Good Book for answers.Tom...
Read more
News

Players, refs to wear black band on uniforms to honor former commissioner David Stern

WWNR -
0
NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms for the rest of the season to honor former commissioner...
Read more
News

Judges wrestle over Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. appeals court judges on Friday grappled with broad legal arguments by President Donald Trump’s administration seeking to block former...
Read more
News

Trump’s cash-rich campaign faces money competition from Democratic rivals

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential hopefuls started 2020 by reporting sizable cash fundraising totals, presenting new evidence that Republican President Donald Trump’s growing...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap