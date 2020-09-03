Sen. John Kennedy bashes Pelosi for ‘getting her hair washed’ while ‘my people don’t even have water’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for flouting coronavirus restrictions to visit a San Francisco hair salon even as parts of the Gulf coast struggle to recover from Hurricane Laura.

“I was out all day yesterday trying to help my people,” Kennedy told “Hannity” host Trey Gowdy. “I got in late last night and I saw the story about Speaker Pelosi violating the coronavirus rules that she has advocated for and the rest of us mere mortals have to abide by in order to get her hair done.

SALON OWNER DECRIES PELOSI ‘SET UP’ CLAIM AS ‘ABSOLUTELY FALSE”

“I thought to myself, isn’t this special? Despite the fact it’s against the law, Speaker Pelosi is getting her hair washed and probably getting a neck massage and my people don’t even have water. The irony is extraordinary.”

Kennedy described Pelosi as “part of the managerial elite” and someone who “can strut sitting down.”

“They live in the condos with the high ceilings and the important art on the wall,” he said. “I call them the shaved-truffles-crowd. They think they are smarter and more virtuous than the middle-class ordinary Americans. They are not, of course.”

The message Pelosi and her ilk regularly send to the rest of the country, according to Kennedy, is that “‘you’re a bunch of morons and oh, by the way, you’re also a bunch of racists. So just shut up, do what you are told, and periodically we, the managerial elite, will tell you what values and what opinions you have to adopt without debate, because we are experts and we are intellectuals.’ And that is why most people think now that Washington D.C. is the place where good ideas go to die.

“I will add one more observation, just my opinion,” Kennedy continued. “The managerial elite, of which the Speaker is a part, think they are the smartest people in the room. If they are the smartest people in the room, it’s the wrong room, because if they ever get in charge … they will put America in the ditch. They will beat the crap out of America and the American people don’t deserve that.”