52.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:19pm

Sen. Kennedy: Let's get the FISA report to the American people

By WWNR
News

Attorney General William Barr drafts report on possible FISA abuses in surveillance of Trump campaign aides; Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy weighs in.

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

With early voting underway, Minnesota COVID-19 cases reach record high

News WWNR -
0
Early voting is well underway in battleground Minnesota as coronavirus cases reach record highs.More than 900,000 ballots have been cast less than three weeks ahead...
Read more

Sizing Up Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Money WWNR -
0
The following analysis was presented exclusively to Insiders Forum members one month ago. The recommended stock in question has risen just over 10%...
Read more

Sen. Kennedy: Let's get the FISA report to the American people

News WWNR -
0
Attorney General William Barr drafts report on possible FISA abuses in surveillance of Trump campaign aides; Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy weighs in. FOX News...
Read more

Jon Bon Jovi swears off Buffalo over failed attempt to buy Bills

News WWNR -
0
Jon Bon Jovi and his group of investors made it to the final round of bidding when they tried to purchase the Buffalo...
Read more

Registration deadline extension pulls in more than 35,000 new Arizona voters

News WWNR -
0
More than 35,000 Arizona residents signed up to vote during a 10-day extension of the state's voter registration deadline. More Republicans registered than Democrats,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

With early voting underway, Minnesota COVID-19 cases reach record high

WWNR -
0
Early voting is well underway in battleground Minnesota as coronavirus cases reach record highs.More than 900,000 ballots have been cast less than three weeks ahead...
Read more
Money

Sizing Up Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

WWNR -
0
The following analysis was presented exclusively to Insiders Forum members one month ago. The recommended stock in question has risen just over 10%...
Read more
News

Jon Bon Jovi swears off Buffalo over failed attempt to buy Bills

WWNR -
0
Jon Bon Jovi and his group of investors made it to the final round of bidding when they tried to purchase the Buffalo...
Read more
News

Registration deadline extension pulls in more than 35,000 new Arizona voters

WWNR -
0
More than 35,000 Arizona residents signed up to vote during a 10-day extension of the state's voter registration deadline. More Republicans registered than Democrats,...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: Trump’s composure vs. Guthrie’s almost maniacal hostility at NBC’s Town Hall tells us this

WWNR -
0
Anyone who still doubts that the elite media is out to destroy President Trump should watch his NBC town hall from Thursday night.  Savannah...
Read more
News

Melania Trump chastises former friend who published tell-all book as ‘dishonest,’ ‘self-serving’

WWNR -
0
First lady Melania Trump called out former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on Friday as “dishonest” and "self-serving,” weeks after Wolkoff released a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap