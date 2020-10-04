65.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 4, 2020 4:29pm

Sen. Pat Toomey set to make announcement on political future amid reports he won’t run for re-election

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., is expected to make an announcement on Monday regarding his political future amid a report stating that he has decided not to run for reelection or for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

The report from the Philadelphia Inquirer cited two people familiar with Toomey’s plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss them publicly. Toomey’s office has neither commented directly on reports that he will retire from public office at the end of his term, but said he will make an announcement on Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Toomey’s decision not to run for public office again – either as senator or governor – will have profound implications for the political alignment of Pennsylvania. Other than judges, Toomey, 58, was the only Republican holding statewide office.

Toomey will make a formal announcement on Monday, just weeks ahead of the November election.

VIRGINIA SENATE DEBATE SEES WARNER, GADE CLASH ON TRUMP, RACE, HEALTH CARE

It was not immediately clear why he decided to make an announcement on his political future now, but Toomey has long supported terms limits and said before his 2016 reelection campaign that it would “likely” be his last bid for the Senate.

As a senator, Toomey was critical of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic – fueling speculation that Toomey would run for governor. But his expected retirement from public office gives Democrats headway with no immediate Republican front-runners.

Charlie Gerow, a Republican consultant in Harrisburg told the Inquirer that Toomey’s move is “incredibly surprising.”

“It throws dozens of wild cards into the mix,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toomey was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2011, then re-elected in 2016. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005. Before holding public office, he worked in finance and operated a small restaurant chain with his brothers in the Leigh Valley.



Source link

Recent Articles

Chargers vs. Buccaneers – Game Summary – October 4, 2020

News WWNR -
0
first QuarterLACTBTD10:00Cameron Brate Pass From Tom Brady for 3 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.10 plays, 75 yards, 5:0007TD8:14Tyron Johnson Pass...
Read more

Sen. Pat Toomey set to make announcement on political future amid reports he won’t run for re-election

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., is expected to make an announcement on Monday regarding his political future amid a report stating that he has...
Read more

New high-speed Army satellites accelerate attacks on enemy tanks

News WWNR -
0
When an Air Force fighter jet or bomber closes in on a high-value target area, poised for attack, or an Army ground unit...
Read more

Klobuchar calls on Senate to delay Barrett confirmation: ‘Better for safety, better for the country’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday said the Senate should wait until after the presidential election to move on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more

France, Italy battered by heavy floods brought by Storm Alex; at least 8 missing, 2 dead

News WWNR -
0
French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters, and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Chargers vs. Buccaneers – Game Summary – October 4, 2020

WWNR -
0
first QuarterLACTBTD10:00Cameron Brate Pass From Tom Brady for 3 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.10 plays, 75 yards, 5:0007TD8:14Tyron Johnson Pass...
Read more
News

New high-speed Army satellites accelerate attacks on enemy tanks

WWNR -
0
When an Air Force fighter jet or bomber closes in on a high-value target area, poised for attack, or an Army ground unit...
Read more
News

Klobuchar calls on Senate to delay Barrett confirmation: ‘Better for safety, better for the country’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday said the Senate should wait until after the presidential election to move on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more
News

France, Italy battered by heavy floods brought by Storm Alex; at least 8 missing, 2 dead

WWNR -
0
French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters, and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in...
Read more
News

National Vodka Day: How the spirit rose to popularity, and why James Bond might prefer it in his martinis

WWNR -
0
Whether you like your vodka cocktails shaken, stirred, dry or dirty, there’s a lot to learn about this clear spirit. So in honor of...
Read more
News

Live updates: President Trump undergoes coronavirus treatment

WWNR -
0
President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt "much better," a day after entering the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap