Sen. Ted Cruz: Nancy Pelosi holding impeachment articles from Senate is ‘sign of weakness’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacted Sunday to the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate saying, “I think this is a sign of weakness.”

Cruz made the statement on “Sunday Morning Futures” adding, “This is a sign she [Pelosi] understands just how weak these articles are. These articles of impeachment that they actually voted on were really an admission of failure.”

“For months, they [Democrats] had been promising all of this evidence of criminal activity. For months, they’d be talking about bribery, they’d be talking about quid pro quo,” he said. “But then they heard all the evidence and they got no evidence of it and these articles don’t allege any crime.”

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach President Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” related to his dealings with Ukraine, without any Republican support.

“This is the first time in the history of our country that a president has been impeached without a single article alleging any criminal conduct,” Cruz told host Maria Bartiromo. “They [Democrats] don’t allege any crime, they don’t even allege any federal law that was violated. This was at the end of the day a political response because Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate the president.”

On Sunday, Cruz also addressed Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz’s findings from his nearly two-year review concerning the origins of the Russia investigation and the issuance of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants for a Trump campaign official.

Despite the inspector general’s finding that there was no evidence of political bias or improper motivation, Horowitz’s report revealed there were at least 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page FISA applications.

Cruz told Bartiromo what he thought was “the most stunning example the inspector general uncovered.”

“A senior lawyer at the FBI fabricated evidence,” Cruz said, outlining what had happened.

Horowitz has found evidence that an FBI lawyer manipulated a key investigative document related to the FBI’s secretive surveillance of Page– enough to change the substantive meaning of the document.

“That is on its face, criminal conduct,” Cruz told Bartiromo. “If you or I did it in a car wreck case, if you’ve got a car wreck and you were in court and you doctored fraudulent documents and submitted it to the court, you or I would serve jail time for that.”

“That’s senior leadership at the FBI. That’s how badly they wanted to spy on Donald Trump and get Donald Trump,” Cruz continued. “It is a horrifying abuse of power.”

