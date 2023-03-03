Senate Completes Action on Eight Bills Thursday

The Senate completed action on eight bills and sent one back to the House of Delegates with changes during the morning floor session. They met again at 5 p.m. to receive committee reports and read select bills a first time.

Bills Completed Today:

House Bill 2587 – To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid

House Bill 2607 – Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.

House Bill 2611 – To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities

House Bill 2638 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

House Bill 2762 – Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage

House Bill 2899 – Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates

House Bill 3210 – Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems

House Bill 3215 – Relating to land use

A Department of Environmental Protection rules bill, House Bill 2640, was sent back to the House with technical changes and an amended title.