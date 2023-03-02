Senate Completes Suicide Prevention Bill on Crossover Day

The Senate completed action on a bill aimed at suicide prevention for students during floor session Wednesday.

House Bill 3218 will require public middle and high schools in West Virginia to include suicide prevention resources on student ID cards beginning next school year. It would also apply to any public or private institutions of higher education in the state.

Specifically, that will include numbers for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Crisis Text Line.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 9-8-8.

Students can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting H-O-M-E to 741-741.

The Senate passed 13 other bills while making it through most of the calendar on Crossover Day. Bills from their house of origin must be passed by the end of the day with some exceptions, mainly supplemental appropriation bills.