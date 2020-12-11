61.7 F
Beckley
Friday, December 11, 2020 4:50pm

Senate passes 2021 defense bill with veto-proof majority, defying Trump's threats

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




The GOP-led Senate overwhelmingly approved a $740 billion&#2013266080;major
national defense bill on Friday, defying President Trump’s veto
threats.



Source link

Recent Articles

Senate passes 2021 defense bill with veto-proof majority, defying Trump's threats

News WWNR -
0
The GOP-led Senate overwhelmingly approved a $740 billion&#2013266080;major national defense bill on Friday, defying President Trump's veto threats. Source link
Read more

More Americans shoplifting to survive coronavirus pandemic

News WWNR -
0
Americans floundering under the economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic are increasingly turning to shoplifting amidst widespread food shortages, grocery store workers report.With food charities seeing unprecedented demand from families and bread lines only...
Read more

ICE chief Tony Pham to resign by end of year, sources say

News WWNR -
0
Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tony Pham is expected to resign by the end of the year, sources told Fox News...
Read more

Rep. Fleischmann’s Big Idea: How the US can stay ahead of China on nuclear energy

News WWNR -
0
The Big Idea is a series that asks top lawmakers and figures to discuss their moonshot — what’s the one proposal, if politics and polls and even...
Read more

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins says no ill will intended toward Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi during handshake

News WWNR -
0
Tempers flared throughout Pittsburgh's 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta, including a scrum near the Panthers' sideline that resulted...
Read more

Related Stories

News

More Americans shoplifting to survive coronavirus pandemic

WWNR -
0
Americans floundering under the economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic are increasingly turning to shoplifting amidst widespread food shortages, grocery store workers report.With food charities seeing unprecedented demand from families and bread lines only...
Read more
News

ICE chief Tony Pham to resign by end of year, sources say

WWNR -
0
Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tony Pham is expected to resign by the end of the year, sources told Fox News...
Read more
News

Rep. Fleischmann’s Big Idea: How the US can stay ahead of China on nuclear energy

WWNR -
0
The Big Idea is a series that asks top lawmakers and figures to discuss their moonshot — what’s the one proposal, if politics and polls and even...
Read more
News

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins says no ill will intended toward Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi during handshake

WWNR -
0
Tempers flared throughout Pittsburgh's 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta, including a scrum near the Panthers' sideline that resulted...
Read more
News

Comer says investigation into Hunter Biden must go on unimpeded

WWNR -
0
Rep. James Comer, a Republican and ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday that the federal investigation into Hunter Biden must...
Read more
News

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wants city to pay her $240G legal tab after failed recall effort: reports

WWNR -
0
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the City Council to pay her legal fees of approximately $240,000 following a failed recall effort against...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap