Senate passes 2021 defense bill with veto-proof majority, defying Trump's threats

The GOP-led Senate overwhelmingly approved a $740 billion�major
national defense bill on Friday, defying President Trump’s veto
threats.
More Americans shoplifting to survive coronavirus pandemic
Americans floundering under the economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic are increasingly turning to shoplifting amidst widespread food shortages, grocery store workers report.With food charities seeing unprecedented demand from families and bread lines only...
ICE chief Tony Pham to resign by end of year, sources say
Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tony Pham is expected to resign by the end of the year, sources told Fox News...
Rep. Fleischmann’s Big Idea: How the US can stay ahead of China on nuclear energy
The Big Idea is a series that asks top lawmakers and figures to discuss their moonshot — what’s the one proposal, if politics and polls and even...
Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins says no ill will intended toward Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi during handshake
Tempers flared throughout Pittsburgh's 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta, including a scrum near the Panthers' sideline that resulted...
