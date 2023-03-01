Senate Passes Bill to Contract Retired Teachers

The Senate passed a bill on Monday that would allow county school boards to hire retired teachers for help with tutoring in critical areas of need.

Senate Bill 688 would allow county school boards to engage retired teachers as independent contractors to provide tutoring in reading and math. The retiree would not be eligible for state benefits, but also would not have their ongoing retirement benefits impacted.

Lawmakers hope that this bill will help students that need a boost in these critical areas of study.

The bill now heads to the House of Delegates for consideration.