Senate Passes Bill to Make School Laws Uniform

The Senate met briefly on Thursday morning, pass Senate Bill 74, which would provide for substantial deference to State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws.

Senator Charles Trump (R-Morgan) argued that the bill would create uniformity, citing that in theory, their could be 55 different interpretations of the same school law in West Virginia.

Senator Mike Caputo (D-Marion) disagreed, saying this law would tip the scales in favor of school administrators in instances where employees have a grievance.

The bill now heads to the House of Delegates for consideration.

