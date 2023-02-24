Senate Passes Bill to Reduce Copay Cap on Insulin and Devices

The Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would reduce the copay cap on insulin and devices, while also permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription.

Senate Bill 577 caps the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin at $35, and $100 for devices. The devices covered at the $100 threshold include a blood glucose test strip, glucose monitor, lancet, lancing device, or insulin syringe; but not insulin pumps. The cost sharing maximums are aggregate, regardless of quantity or type. Under the bill, a prescription would not be required to obtain a blood-testing kit for ketones under the bill.

The legislation covers only private insurance. PEIA’s copays are very close to those in the bill. Medicare and Medicaid are not covered.

This bill now heads to the House of Delegates for consideration.