WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate has passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, legislation championed by West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito aimed at streamlining federal permitting requirements and encouraging economic development.

The measure passed by a bipartisan vote of 62-33.

Capito, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said the legislation represents years of negotiations aimed at reaching a bipartisan agreement on federal permitting reform.

The bill is intended to address regulatory processes that can delay construction and infrastructure projects. Supporters argue that changes to federal permitting procedures could help reduce project costs, encourage investment and create jobs.

Following the vote, Capito said the legislation represents an important step toward addressing affordability concerns across the country.

“I have spent years trying to achieve bipartisan compromise on legislation that gets our nation back to building,” Capito said.

She credited fellow negotiators, including Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Mike Lee and Martin Heinrich, along with the Trump administration and more than 1,000 stakeholders who supported the effort.

Capito is now urging the U.S. House of Representatives to take up the measure.

The legislation must receive House approval before it can be sent to the president for consideration.

Capito also delivered remarks on the Senate floor ahead of the vote, outlining her support for the legislation and its proposed changes to federal permitting requirements.