Senate Passes Summer Feeding for All Program

The Senate passed a bill Tuesday morning that would establish the Summer Feeding for All program.

According to food bank network Feeding America, one in eight West Virginians faces hunger on a daily basis. The Facing Hunger Foodbank estimates it serves 130,000 West Virginians each year, while Mountaineer Food Bank estimates more than 200,000 West Virginians struggle with food insecurity every day.

Senate Bill 306 would provide a periodic assessment of the needs of county students and availability of county resources to determine what type of resources are available and needed to reduce food insecurity for students when they are not in school.

Most counties are already feeding students in the summer through a variety of resources. This bill is intended to determine any areas that have slipped through the cracks and need more attention.

Also on Tuesday, the body passed Senate Bill 166, which would increase the maximum compensation that may be earned by certain retired public employees from $20,000 t0 $25,000 per year. The legislation would also require an assessment of this figure every five years.