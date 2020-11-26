61.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 26, 2020 2:01pm

Senate passes USMCA trade deal 89-10 before receiving impeachment articles

By WWNR
News

Chad Pergram reports on Capitol Hill on the big bipartisan legislative achievement for President Trump. #FoxNews

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most-watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha MacCallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Biden says family will have ‘small group’ around Thanksgiving table, urges Americans to sacrifice gatherings

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden called on Americans to make a sacrifice this Thanksgiving by foregoing large gatherings and noted that his own family is...
Read more

Boeing Loses More Orders

Money WWNR -
0
Boeing Loses More Orders Source link
Read more

Senate passes USMCA trade deal 89-10 before receiving impeachment articles

News WWNR -
0
Chad Pergram reports on Capitol Hill on the big bipartisan legislative achievement for President Trump. #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more

Pentagon switches troops’ Thanksgiving meals to ‘grab-and-go’ takeout, halts dining hall feasts amid pandemic

News WWNR -
0
U.S. military troops deployed overseas will enjoy more than 250,000 pounds of Thanksgiving food in a “grab-and-go” fashion, as the Department of Defense does...
Read more

Ethiopian army ordered to march on Tigray capital: prime minister

News WWNR -
0
Ethiopia's prime minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Biden says family will have ‘small group’ around Thanksgiving table, urges Americans to sacrifice gatherings

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden called on Americans to make a sacrifice this Thanksgiving by foregoing large gatherings and noted that his own family is...
Read more
Money

Boeing Loses More Orders

WWNR -
0
Boeing Loses More Orders Source link
Read more
News

Pentagon switches troops’ Thanksgiving meals to ‘grab-and-go’ takeout, halts dining hall feasts amid pandemic

WWNR -
0
U.S. military troops deployed overseas will enjoy more than 250,000 pounds of Thanksgiving food in a “grab-and-go” fashion, as the Department of Defense does...
Read more
News

Ethiopian army ordered to march on Tigray capital: prime minister

WWNR -
0
Ethiopia's prime minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended...
Read more
News

Mike Rowe reveals he’s ‘thankful to be living in America during the most remarkable year of my life’

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: On Thanksgiving, Mike Rowe will be expressing his appreciation for the everyday Americans who kept 2020 running."This year, I’m thankful for the...
Read more
News

Aaron Donald says he’s not playing ‘bad football’ despite zero sacks in past 2 games, rips ‘blatant’ uncalled holds

WWNR -
0
7:35 PM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap