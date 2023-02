It was Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Day at the Capitol, and appropriately, the Senate Passed SB526, which would include Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programs.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2022. Seventy-three percent are age 75 or older. About 1 in 9 age 65 and older (10.7%) suffer from Alzheimer’s.