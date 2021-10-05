Senate Redistricting Committee to Meet October 6

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) – The Task of realigning the state district maps to adjust for the loss in population will be taken up again this week with the West Virginia State Senate.

The Senate Redistricting Committee will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Senate Judiciary Committee Room (208W). The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting will be posted to the Committee’s website here.

There are over 20 published proposed redistricting maps between the house and the senate published on the legislatures website.

Proposed maps which have been submitted by Senate Redistricting Committee members for possible consideration by the Committee are being posted here. The page also includes information about how people may submit public comments on the proposed maps.

A link to this webpage can also be found on the main Redistricting webpage. Video and audio of the meeting will be streamed live at the West Virginia Legislature’s website Live Stream Page and the meeting will be posted to the Senate’s archived video location.

For questions about the Redistricting process, please visit here.