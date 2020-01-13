51.8 F
Beckley
Monday, January 13, 2020 3:22pm

Senior Iranian investigator to visit Ukraine in coming days: Ukraine official

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


KIEV (Reuters) – A senior investigator from Iran is expected to visit Ukraine in coming days and will determine whether a Ukrainian laboratory is suitable to decode black boxes from a plane that crashed last week, a senior Ukraine security official said on Monday.

Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defense council, told Reuters in an interview that Iran would have the final say on where the black boxes would be decoded.

After days of denying blame, Iran acknowledged on Saturday that it had mistakenly shot down the plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board shortly after it took off from Tehran for Kiev.

Danylov offered an explanation for one of the early sources of confusion over the incident: a statement issued by Ukraine’s embassy in Iran on the day of the crash that initially pointed to engine failure as the cause.

He said the statement, which was deleted later on Wednesday and replaced with another statement saying the cause was unknown, had been issued in a bid to gain access to the crash site.

“If we had said straight away that they had shot it down, I am not sure they would have let us go to the wreckage at all, let us do what we were doing,” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Wisconsin judge orders commission to purge up to 209,000 names from voter rolls

News WWNR -
0
A Wisconsin judge on Monday found the state’s Elections Commission and three of its members in contempt of court and ordered the commission...
Read more

Senior Iranian investigator to visit Ukraine in coming days: Ukraine official

News WWNR -
0
KIEV (Reuters) - A senior investigator from Iran is expected to visit Ukraine in coming days and will determine whether a Ukrainian laboratory...
Read more

Nancy Pelosi poised to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to formally send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate...
Read more

Aguero’s goals in context, Spurs fall flat

News WWNR -
0
Missed any of the action around Europe this weekend? Have no fear: Gab Marcotti is here to catch you up with all the...
Read more

New York bail law under fire after freed bank robbery suspect robs again the next day

News WWNR -
0
A New York sheriff reacted on Monday to a suspected serial bank robber allegedly robbing a bank the day after he was released from...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Wisconsin judge orders commission to purge up to 209,000 names from voter rolls

WWNR -
0
A Wisconsin judge on Monday found the state’s Elections Commission and three of its members in contempt of court and ordered the commission...
Read more
News

Nancy Pelosi poised to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to formally send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate...
Read more
News

Aguero’s goals in context, Spurs fall flat

WWNR -
0
Missed any of the action around Europe this weekend? Have no fear: Gab Marcotti is here to catch you up with all the...
Read more
News

New York bail law under fire after freed bank robbery suspect robs again the next day

WWNR -
0
A New York sheriff reacted on Monday to a suspected serial bank robber allegedly robbing a bank the day after he was released from...
Read more
News

Bongino says Soleimani ‘having a pulse’ was an imminent threat, blasts ‘shameful’ media coverage on Iran

WWNR -
0
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino blasted the "shameful" media for having skewed coverage of the killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, maintaining...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: House Republicans in 2020 can have a great year – here’s how

WWNR -
0
The liberal media likes to focus on how many House Republicans are retiring. Somehow this is supposed to make Republicans feel defeated and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap