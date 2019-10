Last home game of the regular season! Come show support for the senior Golden Bears as we celebrate them and their successes. There will also be a youth clinic 12pm to 2pm. It's open for kids 6-17 years old and there will be a $10 fee.

Starts at: 2019-10-26 12:00:00

Ends at: 2019-10-26 16:50:00

Location:

YMCA Soccer Complex

Wilkes Pkwy, Beckley, West Virginia 25801





Source