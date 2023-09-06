September 2023 Recognized as Adult Family Care Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services is honoring and celebrating the invaluable contributions of Adult Family Care Providers and Adult Service Workers as part of Adult Family Care Month.



Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed September 2023 as Adult Family Care Month in West Virginia, acknowledging the significant role that caregivers play in providing compassionate support to vulnerable adults as West Virginia holds the third largest percentage of population over the age of 65 in the nation.



“Adult Family Care Month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical needs of vulnerable adults in our state, and to express our gratitude to the dedicated Adult Family Care Providers and Adult Service Workers who make a positive impact in the lives of these individuals every day,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services.