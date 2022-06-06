Services scheduled for slain Nicholas County Deputy

Summersville, WV –

DEPUTY THOMAS BAKER III #223

FUNERAL SERVICE

Location:

Summersville Armory and Convention Center

Address:

3 Armory way Summersville, WV 26651

Date:

Wednesday June 8th 2022

Time:

12:00pm-5:00pm Public

5:00pm Funeral Begins

Traveling to Walker Cemetery Immediately following.

Nicholas County, WV – A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence.

On June 3rd 2022 Nicholas County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area around 5pm. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with Ritchie Holcomb DOB 12/77/85 & Tyler Kelly 04/25/94 located in a camper. The two came out of the camper talking with deputies, at some point the suspects became agitated running back into the camper.

Deputies perused them into the camper discharging a taser. The suspects began firing at officers, officers backed out of the camper shots fired continued. Deputy Tom Baker was struck in the back, while Cpl. J. Ellison was struck in the leg.

Unit #223 Deputy Tom Baker passed due to his injurles, Cpl. Ellison was treated for the gunshot wound and released. Holcomb passed due to his injuries, Kelly was taken into custody after a short standoff and physical altercation.

The West Virginia State Police is currently working the investigation regarding the shot officers.