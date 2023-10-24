Sewell Mountain Hospice Sailing Regatta Raises $15,000, Proceeds Go To Hospice of Southern WV

BECKLEY, W.Va. (October 23, 2023) — Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Inc. recently received a generous donation from members of the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association from their 12th Annual Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta. The regatta, which was held in August, raised $15,000 and all proceeds supported Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s terminally ill patients and their families.



“This partnership with the Sewell Mountain Sailing Association is critical in keeping our mission alive in Southern West Virginia,” said Janett Green, MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Hospice of Southern West Virginia. “This regatta draws guests from across the east coast and raises awareness about hospice services. We are extremely grateful to the work the association puts into this event that draws families back year after year.”



The two-day regatta takes place every year at Summersville Lake’s Battle Run Beach and draws sailors from across the United States to race their sailboats. The regatta also featured kayak races, live music, a silent auction, and carnival games for children.



Since its inception in 2011, the Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta has raised more than $90,000 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. The 2024 Sewell Mountain Sailing Association Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta is scheduled for August 17th and 18th at Summersville Lake.