Sex education org depicts fetus as circular blob in video describing abortion procedures

Sex education organization Amaze, which partners with the United Nations, has released a video depicting abortion as removing a circular blob from a woman’s uterus.

The video released Thursday features a character named “Sam,” who attempts to explain what abortion procedures look like. “An abortion is a very safe medical procedure,” Sam begins before explaining that “there are two types [of abortions]: medication and surgical.”

The video, which advocated a pro-choice message, was posted to YouTube and shows animated procedures in which a small, pink blob exits the uterus. It appears to limit the depictions to abortions that take place in the first trimester, as Sam says both types of abortions usually take place in that time frame.

In response, National Review Online web and video producer Katie Yoder pointed out that fetuses have heartbeats as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, an unborn baby’s toes can be seen and its lungs, ears, eyes, arms, and legs start to form before the end of the first trimester. Between nine and 12 weeks after conception, a baby’s face becomes well-formed, genitals appear, and nails appear on the fingers and toes.

While the Amaze video does not show a close-up depiction of first and second trimester abortions, OBGYN Anthony Levantino — who has performed more than 1,200 abortions — has released videos in which he discusses fetal development and what takes place during the procedure.

Live Action’s video of Levantino shows animated abortions which include tearing an unborn baby “apart” either by suction or with a Sopher clamp.

“The abortionist uses this clamp to grasp an arm or a leg,” Levantino says. “Once he has a firm grip, the abortionist pulls hard, in order to tear the limb from the baby’s body. One by one, the rest of the limbs are removed, along with the intestines, the spine, and the heart and lungs.”

Levantino adds that because the fetus’s head is so large at this stage, it has to be crushed within the uterus.

“The head is grasped and crushed. The abortionist knows he has crushed the skull when a white substance comes out of the cervix. This was the baby’s brains.” Third-trimester abortions involve a similar process but with a much more developed fetus.

Amaze did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. According to its website, the group’s “project advisory board” includes two Planned Parenthood employees — a vice president from Planned Parenthood of the Southern Finger Lakes and Global Programs Manager for another affiliate.

Amaze also says on its website that it creates “educational, age-appropriate, often humorous sex education videos for young adults.”

“Thirty-five years of public health research clearly demonstrates that young people who receive honest, age-appropriate, non-judgmental information about puberty, relationships and sexual health are more likely to delay sexual initiation when they are young and to use condoms and other contraceptive methods when they do become sexually active,” it says.