24.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:13am

SF Mayor Breed warns ‘more restrictive action’ may come to city after her French Laundry visit: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


San Francisco residents should brace more severe coronavirus restrictions, Mayor London Breed said Tuesday.

The warning coincided with reports that Breed had dined at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa County last month, according to reports. 

Breed said rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks could lead to stricter restrictions in San Francisco on gatherings, reduced capacity in public areas, and mandatory quarantines after traveling, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.

“We’ve been worried for months, but now it’s real,” Breed said. “The truth is we’re going to have to take more restrictive action and it pains me to say that.”

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR LONDON BREED ATTENDED FRENCH LAUNDRY PARTY THE NIGHT AFTER GAVIN NEWSOM

<br> San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks outside City Hall in San Francisco on June 1, 2020. (Associated Press)

<br>
San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks outside City Hall in San Francisco on June 1, 2020. (Associated Press)

The warning by Breed came after she joined seven others at the Napa Valley restaurant on Nov. 7 to celebrate the 60th birthday of socialite Gorretti Lo Lui, a spokesman for the mayor told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Their dining area was in a partially enclosed room with a ceiling and chandelier – just like Gov. Gavin Newsom’s widely criticized birthday dinner at the restaurant a day earlier, reports said.

Breed on Tuesday said a ban on outdoor dining was under consideration, as the number of COVID-19 cases has tripled in the last three weeks in the city, FOX 2 reported. The new restrictions could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s director of public health. 

“We do not expect this to stabilize anytime soon,” Colfax said during a news conference that Breed also attended. “We have more virus circulating than ever before.”

While Breed’s dining experience did not technically violate Napa County’s rules at the time, they would have had she done the same thing in her own city. Just three days after dining at the upscale establishment, the mayor banned all indoor dining in San Francisco and called for reduced capacity at gyms and movie theaters, the station reported.

SAN FRANCISCO ENTERS ‘PURPLE’ TIER, IMPOSES NEW CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN MEASURES

The restaurant was in the orange tier when she dined there, while San Francisco was then in the less-restrictive yellow tier. On Saturday, she said the city has been placed on California’s “purple tier” due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of late Tuesday, San Francisco had reported more than 15,639 total cases and at least 160 deaths, according to local health officials. Hospitalizations in the city have doubled over the past 10 days.

Breed’s latest dining experience placed her among a group of other public officials in California caught flouting coronavirus rules. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the last week, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl visited an eatery in Santa Monica just hours after she voted to ban outdoor dining at restaurants and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo visited his elderly parents’ home for Thanksgiving in apparent disregard of the Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 holiday travel warnings.

Newsom was caught dining at the French Laundry on Nov. 6, calling it a “bad mistake” afterward.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump, Biden camps inspect Nevada election office ahead of Thursday hearing on lawsuit

News WWNR -
0
Attorneys for the Trump 2020 Campaign and representatives of Joe Biden’s six Nevada Electoral College delegates inspected a vote-counting location in Carson City...
Read more

SF Mayor Breed warns ‘more restrictive action’ may come to city after her French Laundry visit: report

News WWNR -
0
San Francisco residents should brace more severe coronavirus restrictions, Mayor London Breed said Tuesday.The warning coincided with reports that Breed had dined at the upscale...
Read more

Brad Parscale accuses ‘D-level’ ‘talking heads’ around Trump for forcing him out of 2020 campaign

News WWNR -
0
Former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale has accused "D-level" "talking heads" in the president's orbit of starting a whisper campaign that forced him...
Read more

Andrew McCarthy: Durham doesn’t appear to qualify for special counsel appointment to investigate Russia probe

News WWNR -
0
Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham as a special counsel under the...
Read more

Gutfeld on Paul Krugman’s ‘illegitimate’ column

News WWNR -
0
Bear with me because this requires explanation. You may not know Paul Krugman, but he’s the biggest joke on The New York Times’...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump, Biden camps inspect Nevada election office ahead of Thursday hearing on lawsuit

WWNR -
0
Attorneys for the Trump 2020 Campaign and representatives of Joe Biden’s six Nevada Electoral College delegates inspected a vote-counting location in Carson City...
Read more
News

Brad Parscale accuses ‘D-level’ ‘talking heads’ around Trump for forcing him out of 2020 campaign

WWNR -
0
Former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale has accused "D-level" "talking heads" in the president's orbit of starting a whisper campaign that forced him...
Read more
News

Andrew McCarthy: Durham doesn’t appear to qualify for special counsel appointment to investigate Russia probe

WWNR -
0
Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham as a special counsel under the...
Read more
News

Gutfeld on Paul Krugman’s ‘illegitimate’ column

WWNR -
0
Bear with me because this requires explanation. You may not know Paul Krugman, but he’s the biggest joke on The New York Times’...
Read more
News

Gordon Hayward turns page, excited for ‘next chapter’ with Charlotte Hornets

WWNR -
0
Gordon Hayward says he feels no "ill-will" toward the Boston Celtics after deciding to opt out of the final year of his deal...
Read more
News

McConnell plans for new coronavirus relief bill that President Trump will sign into law

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans are eyeing a new targeted coronavirus relief bill based on what President Trump would sign into...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap