Shade Tree Car Club Celebrates Easter In Its First Show Of The Season.

4/5/21

By Warren Ellison

Beckley’s Shade Tree Car Club held its annual St. Jude’s Car Show Saturday at the Beckley Plaza Mall.

About 40 cars were on display, ranging from classic models to up to date cars, trucks and tuners. Families also could have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny, while kids enjoyed games and an Easter Egg Hunt.

All proceeds from the event will go to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Shade Tree will host other car shows thruout the spring and summer. It will also team up with other car clubs and Beckley Events to organize four neighborhood cruises in April and May. The first is scheduled for Saturday, April 10th in the Bowling Addition.

You do not have to be a member of the Shade Tree Car Club to register a vehicle in one of their events. For more information, check out their facebook page at www.facebook.com/shadetree.carclub.1

