Shade Tree Car Club Honors Police And First Responders At Its Next Show.

By Warren Ellison.

The Shade Tree Car Club continues its busy season this Saturday, May 15th with a car show at the Little Beaver State Park. The show will be dedicated to law enforcement and first responders. In addition to the usual lineup of classic cars and modern vehicles, fire departments, police stations and ambulance services are invited to show off their trucks or cruisers. The registration fee is $15, with $5 from each entry going to the Little Beaver State Park. Registration begins at 9am and ends at 1pm Saturday; the show is from 9am to 4pm. There will also be live music from East Of Memphis and food from the Cast Iron Cafe and Mountain Ears. The car show will be held in the upper field of the Little Beaver State Park.

The Shade Tree Car Club will return to the Beaver area next Saturday, May 22nd with the Rhododendron Cruise. Cars will cruise from the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport to Grandview Park, where the rhododendrons will be in bloom. The final Neighborhood Cruise on Saturday, May 29th will be from Park Middle School to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza, where free concerts of Motown and 80’s music will take place. Also on May 29th, the Shade Tree Car Club will have its rescheduled cruise to Hinton. Cars will travel from Shady Spring High School down the mountain to the Life Line Church in Hinton for a show benefitting the Summers County Fire Department.

Other events planned for later this year include the Cruise ins at Logans Roadhouse on Eisenhower Drive to benefit local charities on June 19th; The Great American Race, coming to Beckley on June 25th; and the Friends Of Charity Auto Fair, July 9th and July 10th at the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport. For more information, or to RSVP call 803-546-5529 or visit Shade Tree’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/shadetree.carclub.1