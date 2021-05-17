Shade Tree Car Club Teams Up With First Responders For Its Latest Show.

By Warren Ellison.

The Shade Tree Car Club held its second annual First Responders and Police Car Show Saturday at the Little Beaver State Park. Over 60 cars were on display, with entries from Princeton, Bluefield, Charleston, Lewisburg, Gilbert, Mt. Lookout, Monroe County and Poca. They were joined by police, firefighters and first responders from Beckley, Ghent, Beaver and Laxton’s Wrecker Service. There was also music from East Of Memphis and food from Mountain Ears, The Cast Iron Cafe and Street Sweets. Proceeds from the car show benefited the Little Beaver State Park. For more information about Shade Tree Car Club events, visit www.facebook.com/shadetree.carclub.1