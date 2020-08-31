72.8 F
Shaun King ignites online backlash after allegedly using Chadwick Boseman’s death to promote book

By WWNR
Social justice activist Shaun King was accused on Twitter of using the death of movie star Chadwick Boseman to promote his book, sparking major online backlash.

The Twitter account @VeryWhiteGuy posted screenshots on Twitter of an email from King asking his fan base to buy his book “Make Change.”

“Shaun King is using Chadwick’s death to sell books, he claims don’t make him any money. I’m so tired of SK profiting off of Black death,” he wrote.

Another activist called King’s email “GROTESQUE.”

Tweeted Imani Gandy: “What is wrong with him? What is wrong with YOU THAT YOU KEEP SUPPORTING HIM? I honestly didn’t think he had the capacity to shock me anymore, but this one actually shocked me.”

The actor, who starred in the blockbuster superhero Marvel film “Black Panther,” shockingly died at the age of 43 in his home in Los Angeles after he privately battled colon cancer for four years.

“I hope you are hanging in there. Yesterday I sent an email checking in on everybody – and just a few hours later we learned of the death of Chadwick Boseman. Life is so very fragile. Tomorrow is not promised,” the email said.

Social justice activist Shaun King, left, was accused on Twitter of using the death of movie star Chadwick Boseman, right, to promote his book, causing a major online backlash. (Getty)

“And for all 6 years, everywhere I go, people ask me, ‘Shaun, how do I actually use my life, my skills, my time, my energy to impact and change the world?’” the email added. “My book, MAKE CHANGE, is a 272 page answer to that question.”

King was unapologetic with his rebuttal of the accusation.

“I literally do not make a penny off of sales for my book. Nothing. Got paid a year ago to write it,” he tweeted. “I had a mass email pre-scheduled to go out this morning about my book. I updated the email to also mention the death of Chadwick. And I don’t regret it. At all. There’s that.”

King has faced many accusations during his controversial and tumultuous career including questions about his fundraising methods as well as plagiarism.





