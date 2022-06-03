Shooting in Beckley – Victim Stable – Suspect Identified

(Beckley, WV) “On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 5:56 p.m., Officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting that had just occurred inside of an apartment at the Hargrove Street Apartments located on Hargrove Street. Upon arrival, officer located a twenty-six-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers began performing life-saving measures on the victim until he was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Services Personnel. The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.”

“Through an investigation conducted by the Beckley Police Department’s Detective Bureau, ANDREW WAYNE MILLER, (31) of Charleston, West Virginia was identified as the person responsible for the shooting. Warrants have been obtained for Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment (3 counts) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon. Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of MILLER is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips App. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”