Shooting Investigation ongoing in Beckley at Country Inn’s and Suites

On Sunday the 9th of May 2022 Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road. Once Deputies arrived they were able to secure the scene with assistance from the West Virginia State Police and Beckley City Police department. Two victims were located at a room on the third floor, one victim died on scene and a second was transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Release of victim identification is pending family notifications. Anyone with information can call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers 304-255-STOP (7867).